Natalie Portman Is helping to bring a women's soccer team to Los Angeles

Portman spearheaded a group of mostly female founders to bring women's soccer to L.A.

A group including Serena Williams is to fund a new Los Angeles-based women's team set to launch in time for the National Women's Soccer League in spring 2022.

Natalie Portman matching donations to charity helping jailed women Natalie Portman has celebrated her birthday by supporting a charity that helps women newly released from jail, and the Oscar winner will be matching donations of up to $100,000 dollars given to the A New Way of Life organisation.

