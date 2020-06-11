Global  
 

Natalie Portman Is helping to bring a women's soccer team to Los Angeles
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Portman spearheaded a group of mostly female founders to bring women's soccer to L.A.

Actress Natalie Portman spearheads successful effort to bring new women's soccer team to Los Angeles.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:31Published
Natalie Portman has celebrated her birthday by supporting a charity that helps women newly released from jail, and the Oscar winner will be matching donations of up to $100,000 dollars given to the A New Way of Life organisation.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Hollywood stars join Williams in funding new LA women's team

 A group including Serena Williams is to fund a new Los Angeles-based women's team set to launch in time for the National Women's Soccer League in spring 2022.
BBC News

Natalie Portman Brings Women’s Soccer Back to Los Angeles With Ownership of New Team Women’s soccer is coming back to Los Angeles, in part thanks to Natalie Portman, who leads an...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •TIMEJerusalem Post


A group including Serena Williams is to fund a new Los Angeles-based women's team set to launch in...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostbizjournalsE! OnlineBBC SportTMZ.com


Actress Natalie Portman and venture capitalist Kara Nortman lead a group that will bring an expansion...
Seattle Times - Published


Portman spearheaded a group of mostly female founders to bring women's soccer to L.A.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:27Published
Backed by a who's who of prominent - mostly female - owners and investors, Angel City will be the newest NWSL franchise starting spring 2022. Jaime Maggio spoke to team president and founder Julie..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 07:50Published
Natalie Portman Is Helping to Bring a Women's Soccer Team to Los Angeles Portman spearheaded a group of mostly female founders to bring women's soccer to L.A. On Tuesday, the National Women's Soccer..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published