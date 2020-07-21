Global  
 

Natalie Portman And Serena Williams Invest In LA Soccer Team
Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian are part of a group that will own the newest soccer team in the U.S. According to CNN, Natalie Portman is also part of the majority woman founded group.

The National Women's Soccer League announced that Los Angeles will be home to the franchise, The Angel City group.

Portman said in a statement; "I am thrilled by the opportunity to partner with this incredible group of people".

Other investors include Kara Nortman, Julie Uhrman and Alexis Ohanian, Williams' husband.

The franchise will join the league in the spring of 2022.

