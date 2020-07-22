Global  
 

At Least 15 People Wounded In Mass Shooting Outside Funeral In Auburn Gresham
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
At Least 15 People Wounded In Mass Shooting Outside Funeral In Auburn Gresham

At Least 15 People Wounded In Mass Shooting Outside Funeral In Auburn Gresham

There were 10 female victims and five male victims, according to an update from Chicago police early Wednesday morning.

