EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References

EA Sports brand of Electronic Arts
EA Sports Drops 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:11Published
National Football League Professional American football league
Fall Without Football: NFL doing everything it can so COVID-19 doesn't cause a shutdownThe NFL is pressing on to have a "full" season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Players who bear brunt of risk were right to push back in labor talks.
USATODAY.com
NFL will require all fans attending games in 2020 to wear face coveringsEven with all 32 teams still figuring out their attendance policies, league makes it clear that fans entering buildings must shield faces.
USATODAY.com
Total of 59 players test positive for COVID-19, union saysFifty-nine National Football League (NFL) players in total have tested positive for COVID-19, the players’ union said, with rookies scheduled to report to..
WorldNews
Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
