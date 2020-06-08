EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References

Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo The NFL franchise made the announcement on Monday.

15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment According to CNN, the Washington Redskins has launched an internal investigation after team staffers were accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The accusations were made by 15 former employees, who are women, and two journalists who covered the team. On Thursday, the Washington Post published screenshots of text messages from Richard Mann II, the team's assistant director of pro personnel who was just fired.

Fifty-nine National Football League (NFL) players in total have tested positive for COVID-19, the players’ union said, with rookies scheduled to report to..

Even with all 32 teams still figuring out their attendance policies, league makes it clear that fans entering buildings must shield faces.

The NFL is pressing on to have a "full" season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Players who bear brunt of risk were right to push back in labor talks.

La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts La Liga will use virtual images of stands in television broadcasts with added 'fan audio', produced by the makers of the FIFA video game, when it returns to action on Thursday June 11.

EA Sports Drops 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer The new gameplay trailer was released on Tuesday after its originally-scheduled June 1st debut was postponed due to the protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

