Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References
The NFL team's name and logo has been removed from 'Madden NFL 21'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

EA Sports EA Sports brand of Electronic Arts

EA Sports Drops 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer [Video]

EA Sports Drops 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer

The new gameplay trailer was released on Tuesday after its originally-scheduled June 1st debut was postponed due to the protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts [Video]

La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts

La Liga will use virtual images of stands in television broadcasts with added 'fan audio', produced by the makers of the FIFA video game, when it returns to action on Thursday June 11.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:11Published

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Fall Without Football: NFL doing everything it can so COVID-19 doesn't cause a shutdown

 The NFL is pressing on to have a "full" season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Players who bear brunt of risk were right to push back in labor talks.
USATODAY.com

NFL will require all fans attending games in 2020 to wear face coverings

 Even with all 32 teams still figuring out their attendance policies, league makes it clear that fans entering buildings must shield faces.
USATODAY.com

Total of 59 players test positive for COVID-19, union says

 Fifty-nine National Football League (NFL) players in total have tested positive for COVID-19, the players’ union said, with rookies scheduled to report to..
WorldNews

Washington Redskins Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area

15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment [Video]

15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment

According to CNN, the Washington Redskins has launched an internal investigation after team staffers were accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The accusations were made by 15 former employees, who are women, and two journalists who covered the team. On Thursday, the Washington Post published screenshots of text messages from Richard Mann II, the team's assistant director of pro personnel who was just fired.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo [Video]

Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo

The NFL franchise made the announcement on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

blacktropolisCi

Blacktropolis newsone: EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References https://t.co/qhVU76ER5D 4 hours ago

WrapItUpHarder

PhallicAegis RT @newsone: EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References https://t.co/hNA0eBN457 11 hours ago

newsone

NewsOne EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References https://t.co/hNA0eBN457 11 hours ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 EA Sports pulls Washington Redskins references. The NFL team's name and logo has been removed from 'Madden NFL 21.'… https://t.co/CCnKAOcXIb 18 hours ago

jewellepperson

Jewell RT @GlobalGrind: EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References https://t.co/sLsHuYDozr 1 day ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References https://t.co/sLsHuYDozr 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

How PJ Washington Spent His First $1M in the NBA [Video]

How PJ Washington Spent His First $1M in the NBA

Charlotte Hornets rookie PJ Washington was off to a productive start before the NBA season was suspended suddenly. His move from amateur college athlete to professional NBA player meant that PJ started..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 10:21Published
15 Former Redskins Employees Allege S*xual Harassment [Video]

15 Former Redskins Employees Allege S*xual Harassment

According to 'The Washington Post,' at least 15 women have said they were s*xually harassed by employees of Washington's NFL team between 2006 and 2019.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Washington Redskins accused of sexual harassment [Video]

Washington Redskins accused of sexual harassment

This morning the NFL is calling sexual assault allegations against one team "seriously disturbing." According to the Washington Post, fifteen women are claiming they were sexually harassed while..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:08Published