Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning issued after 7.8 magnitude tremor hits | Oneindia News

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning for areas within 300 kilometers of the epicenter.

The shallow quake hit at 0612 GMT Wednesday about 500 miles southwest of Anchorage, and around 60 miles south-southeast of the remote settlement of Perryville as confirmed by the US Geological Survey.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center has since issued tsunami warnings for southern and coastal Alaska, and the Aleutian Islands.

Residents in tsunami warning areas were advised to move inland or to higher ground.

Evacuations are thought to be underway in some areas, with people seeking safety on higher ground.

The quake was felt hundreds of miles away.

It was followed by several aftershocks, the strongest measuring 5.7.