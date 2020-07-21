Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning issued after 7.8 magnitude tremor hits | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning issued after 7.8 magnitude tremor hits | Oneindia News

Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning issued after 7.8 magnitude tremor hits | Oneindia News

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning for areas within 300 kilometers of the epicenter.

The shallow quake hit at 0612 GMT Wednesday about 500 miles southwest of Anchorage, and around 60 miles south-southeast of the remote settlement of Perryville as confirmed by the US Geological Survey.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center has since issued tsunami warnings for southern and coastal Alaska, and the Aleutian Islands.

Residents in tsunami warning areas were advised to move inland or to higher ground.

Evacuations are thought to be underway in some areas, with people seeking safety on higher ground.

The quake was felt hundreds of miles away.

It was followed by several aftershocks, the strongest measuring 5.7.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Alaska earthquake, 7.8 magnitude, sparks tsunami warning

Alaska earthquake, 7.8 magnitude, sparks tsunami warning A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Alaskan peninsula sparking a tsunami warning for the...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Kuwait- 7.8 quake hits coast of Alaska, tsunami warning issued

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 22 (KUNA) -- A 7.8 earthquake rocked the coast of...
MENAFN.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Powerful 7.8-Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Alaska Coastline, Triggers Tsunami Warning [Video]

Powerful 7.8-Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Alaska Coastline, Triggers Tsunami Warning

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Aleutian Islands area off the Alaskan peninsula late Tuesday night, prompting a tsunami warning for cities and towns within 200 miles of the epicenter.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:15Published
Alaskan city residents evacuate after 7.8 magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami warnings [Video]

Alaskan city residents evacuate after 7.8 magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami warnings

Residents of Homer, south Alaska were forced to evacuate the city after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake of the coast triggered tsunami warnings on July 22. Footage shows dozens of families taking refuge..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:16Published
68th anniversary of Kern County earthquake [Video]

68th anniversary of Kern County earthquake

The town of Ridgecrest and surrounding communities are grabbing the headlines recently when it comes to earthquakes but 68 years ago a 7.3 magnitude quake ripped across Bear Mountain and right thru the..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:23Published