Johnson and Starmer clash over Russia report
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Johnson and Starmer clash over Russia report

Johnson and Starmer clash over Russia report

British opposition leader Keir Starmer used Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weekly question and answer session to grill the premier over the delayed release of a report into possible Russian interference in the UK's democratic processes.

Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Labour leader criticises Prime Minister's reluctance to release Russia report [Video]

Labour leader criticises Prime Minister's reluctance to release Russia report

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had questioned why the Prime Minister “sat” on the ISC report into Russian interference in UK politics for 10 months and why the Government had not filled gaps in the UK’s national security legislation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published
PMQs: PM "wrote two versions of every article he published" [Video]

PMQs: PM "wrote two versions of every article he published"

Sir Keir Starmer has rejected claims by Boris Johnson that Labour is biased towards Russia, insisting his party is 'under new management'. During the last PMQs before summer recess, the Labour leader also dismissed the Prime Minister's claim that Labour has had 'more flip flops than a Bournemouth beach'. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:08Published

Labour agrees to pay ‘substantial damages’ to Panorama whistleblowers [Video]

Labour agrees to pay ‘substantial damages’ to Panorama whistleblowers

Labour will pay “substantial damages” to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its handling of anti-Semitism as Sir Keir Starmer continues efforts to distance the party from his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PMQs: Russia report critique from "Remainer elite" [Video]

PMQs: Russia report critique from "Remainer elite"

Boris Johnson has refuted claims from Labour's Ben Bradshaw that the Russia report was suppressed ahead of last year's General Election for Mr Johnson's "personal and party interests", saying this was a "lamentable" approach to the issue. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
PMQs: Government bringing forward new security legislation [Video]

PMQs: Government bringing forward new security legislation

Boris Johnson has defended the government's record on Russia promising new legislation in the coming months. Speaking during the last PMQs before summer recess, the Prime Minister said Labour's reaction to the Russia report was due to pressure from 'Islingtonian Remainers'. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:06Published

Watch Live: Boris Johnson And Keir Starmer Go Head To Head For The Last PMQs Before Summer Recess [Video]

Watch Live: Boris Johnson And Keir Starmer Go Head To Head For The Last PMQs Before Summer Recess

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clash for the final time before summer recess, with the government’s brexit plans, lack of action over Russia and the response to the coronavirus pandemic all under..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIOPublished
Long-awaited Russia report to be published [Video]

Long-awaited Russia report to be published

A long-awaited report on alleged Russian interference in British democracy will be published on Tuesday at a time when relations with Moscow are under severe strain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made [Video]

Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made

Keir Starmer criticises Boris Johnson's handling of lifting further lockdown restrictions.He urges the Prime Minister to be honest about the mistakes made during the pandemic and asks for more funding..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published