Johnson and Starmer clash over Russia report

British opposition leader Keir Starmer used Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weekly question and answer session to grill the premier over the delayed release of a report into possible Russian interference in the UK's democratic processes.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had questioned why the Prime Minister “sat” on the ISC report into Russian interference in UK politics for 10 months and why the Government had not filled gaps in the UK’s national security legislation.
Sir Keir Starmer has rejected claims by Boris Johnson that Labour is biased towards Russia, insisting his party is 'under new management'. During the last PMQs before summer recess, the Labour leader also dismissed the Prime Minister's claim that Labour has had 'more flip flops than a Bournemouth beach'. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour will pay “substantial damages” to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its handling of anti-Semitism as Sir Keir Starmer continues efforts to distance the party from his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.
Boris Johnson has refuted claims from Labour's Ben Bradshaw that the Russia report was suppressed ahead of last year's General Election for Mr Johnson's "personal and party interests", saying this was a "lamentable" approach to the issue. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has defended the government's record on Russia promising new legislation in the coming months. Speaking during the last PMQs before summer recess, the Prime Minister said Labour's reaction to the Russia report was due to pressure from 'Islingtonian Remainers'. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Keir Starmer criticises Boris Johnson's handling of lifting further lockdown restrictions.He urges the Prime Minister to be honest about the mistakes made during the pandemic and asks for more funding..
