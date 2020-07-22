Rumor: Mookie Betts, Dodgers May Be Close To Massive Contract Extension
WEEI's Lou Merloni tweeted on Wednesday that Betts and the Dodgers are apparently closing in on a long-term deal worth big bucks.
Katie Johnston reports.
Tony Fino RT @wbzsports: Rumor: Mookie Betts, Dodgers May Be Close To Massive Contract Extension https://t.co/xkgD6MjY4W 1 minute ago
Vincent RT @realFRG: Rumor: I would love it if the Dodgers and Mookie Betts were close to a contract extension.
I would also love it if I had a j… 5 minutes ago
Clint Pasillas (FRG) Rumor: I would love it if the Dodgers and Mookie Betts were close to a contract extension.
I would also love it if I had a jetpack. 6 minutes ago
Ron Favali Letting one of the leagues best players go a year before free agency and hoping he returns a year later is a failed… https://t.co/n3PNapcIM5 13 minutes ago
Legenda[ryan] 🦖 @ChadMoriyama I'm guessing you're referencing this rumor? https://t.co/3nyLocAYSV 26 minutes ago