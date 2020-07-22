Labour pays damages to whistleblowers
The Labour Party has apologised and paid damages to antisemitism whistleblowers, a move criticised by Jeremy Corbyn.
turiah Anti-Semitism: Labour pays damages for 'hurt' to whistleblowers https://t.co/HxOarKkWwk 7 minutes ago
Dr GIOVANNI CAPONE CONSTANTINO RT @MsCCollins1: BBC News - Anti-Semitism: Labour pays damages for 'hurt' to whistleblowers https://t.co/RDJi5cuu9A
Anyone would be forgi… 8 minutes ago
Hawf Two™© Anti-Semitism: Labour pays damages for 'hurt' to whistleblowers
Great to see that @Keir_Starmer is taking Anti-sem… https://t.co/m7paXQ7pAJ 12 minutes ago
🇬🇧🇬🇧 Cryptic Psypher 🇬🇧🇬🇧 #WTOBrexit And with 2 apostrophes, BBC reveals its colours
Anti-Semitism: Labour pays damages for 'hurt' to whistleblowers
https://t.co/LQSJRQIrWJ 20 minutes ago
(((davidberens))) RT @Jerusalem_Post: The @UKLabour Party apologized and agreed to pay damages to whistleblowers in a defamation case over the @BBC’s “Panora… 21 minutes ago
Rufus RT @SiameseAbby: Karma bites the left 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Anti-Semitism: Labour pays damages for 'hurt' to whistleblowers https://t.co/CpRbB3HiHH 27 minutes ago
Battersea Conservatives Jeremy Corbyn hits out at Sir Keir Starmer as Labour pays 'substantial damages' to anti-Semitism whistleblowers https://t.co/LQHlamz6XW 27 minutes ago
[email protected] RT @HorshamGardener: and Jeremy Corbyn is furious with labour....
BBC News - Anti-Semitism: Labour pays damages for 'hurt' to whistleblower… 33 minutes ago
Labour to pay damages to anti-Semitism whistleblowersLabour will pay "substantial damages" to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its handling of anti-Semitism. The party also issued an unreserved apology over "defamatory and false..
Corbyn 'disappointed' at antisemitism payoutsFormer Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he's disappointed a group of antisemitism whistleblowers have received damages.
Labour agrees to pay ‘substantial damages’ to Panorama whistleblowersLabour will pay “substantial damages” to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its handling of anti-Semitism as Sir Keir Starmer continues efforts to distance the party from his..