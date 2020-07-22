Labour pays damages to whistleblowers

The Labour Party has apologised and paid damages to antisemitism whistleblowers, a move criticised by Jeremy Corbyn.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has criticised his successor Keir Starmer's decision to apologise...

Labour will pay “substantial damages” to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its...

Labour will pay “substantial damages” to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its...

[email protected] RT @HorshamGardener : and Jeremy Corbyn is furious with labour.... BBC News - Anti-Semitism: Labour pays damages for 'hurt' to whistleblower… 33 minutes ago

Battersea Conservatives Jeremy Corbyn hits out at Sir Keir Starmer as Labour pays 'substantial damages' to anti-Semitism whistleblowers https://t.co/LQHlamz6XW 27 minutes ago

(((davidberens))) RT @Jerusalem_Post : The @UKLabour Party apologized and agreed to pay damages to whistleblowers in a defamation case over the @BBC ’s “Panora… 21 minutes ago

🇬🇧🇬🇧 Cryptic Psypher 🇬🇧🇬🇧 #WTOBrexit And with 2 apostrophes, BBC reveals its colours Anti-Semitism: Labour pays damages for 'hurt' to whistleblowers https://t.co/LQSJRQIrWJ 20 minutes ago

Hawf Two™© Anti-Semitism: Labour pays damages for 'hurt' to whistleblowers Great to see that @Keir_Starmer is taking Anti-sem… https://t.co/m7paXQ7pAJ 12 minutes ago

Dr GIOVANNI CAPONE CONSTANTINO RT @MsCCollins1 : BBC News - Anti-Semitism: Labour pays damages for 'hurt' to whistleblowers https://t.co/RDJi5cuu9A Anyone would be forgi… 8 minutes ago