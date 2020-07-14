California Surpasses New York State In Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

KTVU #BREAKING: California surpasses New York state in confirmed virus cases https://t.co/2DfzuWZepl https://t.co/2bHJElCZiA 39 seconds ago

Kal Vernon RT @unseen1_unseen: Why are the two most Draconian states having the biggest amount of cases? If their draconian polices worked they should… 59 seconds ago

Rachel Maria 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 #WearAMask 😷 RT @thedailybeast: California surpassed New York in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, making the state the nation’s lead… 1 minute ago

The Daily Beast California surpassed New York in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, making the state the nation’s… https://t.co/ZukDNmWchO 4 minutes ago

Big Mike RT @FOXLA: #BREAKING: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced California has broken its single-day record for positive COVID-19 cases. Cal… 6 minutes ago

KION News 5 46 CALIFORNIA SURPASSES NEW YORK: John’s Hopkins University data showed Wednesday that California now has about 1,200… https://t.co/ZoE5uzNx9H 6 minutes ago

JessyCCol RT @CP24: California surpasses New York state in confirmed virus cases https://t.co/CbRm9znaRQ https://t.co/v94cxjhjI5 7 minutes ago