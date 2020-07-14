California Surpasses New York State In Confirmed Coronavirus Cases
California Surpasses New York State In Confirmed Coronavirus Cases
California's confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation.
Katie Johnston reports.
