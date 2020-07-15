Woodland Nursing Home That Has Seen 17 Residents Die From Coronavirus To Close
The Woodland nursing home where a large coronavirus outbreak resulted in the deaths of more than a dozen residents will be closing by the end of September.
Katie Johnston reports.
