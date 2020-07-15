Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woodland Nursing Home That Has Seen 17 Residents Die From Coronavirus To Close
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Woodland Nursing Home That Has Seen 17 Residents Die From Coronavirus To Close

Woodland Nursing Home That Has Seen 17 Residents Die From Coronavirus To Close

The Woodland nursing home where a large coronavirus outbreak resulted in the deaths of more than a dozen residents will be closing by the end of September.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nursing home residents isolated as virus drags on

For the country's 1.4 million nursing home residents, lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ohio nursing home residents see first visitors since COVID-19 pandemic began [Video]

Ohio nursing home residents see first visitors since COVID-19 pandemic began

Anita McKenzie was more than ready for Monday. Like thousands of other Ohioans with family members in nursing homes, she’d spent five months unable to see one of the most important people in her life..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:26Published
North Texas Nurse Paints Windows At Nursing Homes To Spread Cheer During Pandemic [Video]

North Texas Nurse Paints Windows At Nursing Homes To Spread Cheer During Pandemic

“The best part is when we see the residents on the inside while we're working and wave, they blow kisses,” said Peggy Needler.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:48Published
Ohio County Nursing Home Reports 32 Positive COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Ohio County Nursing Home Reports 32 Positive COVID-19 Cases

A nursing home in Hartford, Kentucky, is reporting 32 positive cases of coronavirus, in a mixture of both residents and staff.

Credit: WEVVPublished