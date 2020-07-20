Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order'

Hoping to boost his 'law and order' image ahead of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump plans to expand a federal security operation to two American cities.

CNN reports Trump is due to announce the expansion of the Operation Legend initiative during afternoon remarks from the White House.

The Operation Legend initiative uses federal law enforcement officers from the US Marshals Service, and the FBI, DEA, and ATF to combat violent crime.

US Attorney General William Barr said roughly 200 federal agents were dispatched to Kansas City.

A comparable number would head to Chicago.

According to CNN, Barr added that 35 agents would go to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and that other cities would be added later.

The initiative lacks the support of local leaders, however, who have voiced loud resistance to the move.