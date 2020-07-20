Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order'
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order'

Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order'

Hoping to boost his 'law and order' image ahead of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump plans to expand a federal security operation to two American cities.

CNN reports Trump is due to announce the expansion of the Operation Legend initiative during afternoon remarks from the White House.

The Operation Legend initiative uses federal law enforcement officers from the US Marshals Service, and the FBI, DEA, and ATF to combat violent crime.

US Attorney General William Barr said roughly 200 federal agents were dispatched to Kansas City.

A comparable number would head to Chicago.

According to CNN, Barr added that 35 agents would go to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and that other cities would be added later.

The initiative lacks the support of local leaders, however, who have voiced loud resistance to the move.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Wants To Send Federal Law Enforcement Officials To More Cities

President Trump wants to send more federal law enforcement officials to cities to fight violent crime...
NPR - Published

Trump’s actions in Portland mesh with his political message

As President Donald Trump deploys federal agents to Portland, Oregon, and threatens to dispatch more...
Seattle Times - Published

Trump vows to send feds into cities facing violence, as DHS reportedly drafts Chicago deployment plan

President Trump on Monday vowed to send more federal law enforcement personnel to major cities facing...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

SallyMa42

Older and Wiser (than I used to think I was) RT @Amy_Siskind: Trump is sending more storm troopers to other US cities. Nothing in NY yet, but we are here ready and waiting for them.… 41 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities [Video]

Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities

President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to more U.S. cities to crack down on violent crime as he emphasizes a "law and order" mantra going into the Nov. 3..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:39Published
Trump Says He Wants More Federal Law Enforcement In Baltimore [Video]

Trump Says He Wants More Federal Law Enforcement In Baltimore

President Donald Trump said he wants to see more federal law enforcement officials in Baltimore and other U.S. cities.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:45Published
Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities [Video]

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published