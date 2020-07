Tesla chooses Austin over Tulsa for new assembly plant

THISWOULD HAVE BROUGHT A HUGEECONOMIC BOOST TO THE AREA.BUT - THERE'S STILL HOPE FORTESLA IN TULSA.THE CITY OF TULSA MADE ITCLEAR - IT WANTED TO BEHOME TO TESLA'S NEWESTGIGAFACTORY FOR ITS NEWCYBERTRUCK.

PAINTING THEFACE OF ELON MUSK ONTO THEGOLDEN DRILLER.

OKLAHOMATESLA OWNERS SHOOTING AVIDEO - SHOWING OFF THECITY.

HOWEVER - IN THE END- AUSTIN, TEXAS WON.

TESLAWILL GET MORE THAN60-MILLIONDOLLARS IN TAX BREAKS.

THEREARE ALSO POSSIBLE STATEINCENTIVES FOR THE PLANT.THE AUSTIN CHAMBER OFCOMMERCE SAYS TEXAS HAS NOCORPORATE OR INDIVIDUALINCOME TAX.

AND HAS THEREGIONS YOUNGEST WORKFORCE.TESLA IS PLANNING TO INVEST1.1 BILLION DOLLARS.

TULSAWAS A CLOSE SECOND.

TESLAC-E-O ELON MUSK VISITED THECITY ON JULY 3RD.

MEETINGWITH GOVERNOR KEVIN STITT ATTHE PROPOSED TESLA SITE.MUSK SAYS - THERE'S STILL ACHANCE FOR A TULSA AND TESLARELATIONSHIP IN THE FUTURE.ELON MUSK SOT THERE COULDSTILL BE OTHER BENEFITS FROMTHE DECISION FOR TULSA.

MIKENEAL, PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OFTHE TULSA REGIONAL CHAMBEROF COMMERCE SAYS THEPUBLICITY SURROUNDING THEPROJECT IS ELEVATING TULSA'SPROFILE.IN A STATEMENT, HE ALSO SAYSin part.

"INDIVIDUALS ANDORGANIZATIONS THATPREVIOUSLY MIGHT NOT HAVEGIVEN US A SERIOUS LOOK NOWSEE OURADVANTAGES - INCLUDING A LOWCOST OF LIVING AND SHORTCOMMUTE TIMES.

TULSA BEATOUT A HOST OF OTHERSIGNIFICANTLY LARGER,WORLD-CLASS CITIES TO BE AFINALIST FOR THE TESLAPROJECT, AND THAT HAS TOMEAN GREAT THINGS FOR OURFUTURE." THE DECISION ISESPECIALLY DISAPPOINTINGFOR THE TESLA OWNERS CLUB OFOKLAHOMA.

WE ASKED FOR ANON CAMERA INTERVIEW - BUTTHE CLUB SAYS ITS BOARDMEMBERS WERE STILL TOOUPSET.

PUTTING OUT THISSTATEMENT SAYING: "We arevery proud of Tulsa, theState of Oklahoma, and TeslaOwners for getting togetherwith creativity and trueOklahoman spirit to showcasethat we are an amazingcandidate for any company tobring true innovation to.

Wehave only paved the way forthe next endeavor."GOVERNOR KEVIN STITT ALSOSAYING IN A STATEMENT INPART: "The comprehensiveeffort made by the State ofOklahoma, the City of Tulsaand the Tulsa RegionalChamber proves Oklahomaremains open for businessandan ideal destination for theautomotive industry despitetoday's announcement.I wish Elon Musk and Teslaall the best.

In fact, Iwish them so much successthey are forced to expandagain, because I know justthe place.

TULSA MAYOR G-TBYNUM ALSO RESPONDING TO THEDECISION IN A STATEMENTSAYING INPART: "When you compete atthe highest levels, youcan't always win.

Wecongratulate the city ofAustin on landing thisincredible facility..Tulsawas honored to be consideredfor this opportunity."NOW - IT'S NOT ALL BAD NEWSFOR TULSA.

JUST THIS YEAR -AMERICAN AIRLINES ANNOUNCEDIT WILL INVEST 550 MILLIONDOLLARS HERE FOR A NEWMAINTENANCE FACILITY.

