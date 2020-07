Having trouble finding reliable face masks? So did this business owner. He did something about it.

A KENOSHA-BASED COMPANY ISPIVOTING THEIR FOCUS DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC.JULIA FELLOSHARES HOW THE FAMILY-OWNEDBUSINESS IS MAKING SURE PEOPLEARE GETTING BACK TO WORKSAFELY, IN THIS REBOUND REPORT.FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS,PROMATION INCORPORATED HASBEEN A LEADER IN AUTOMATION,AEROSPACE AND ROBOTICS.8:36:07 eats starting upmachine with keyTHEIR KENOSHA-BASED AUTOMATION COMPANY FOUNDA NEED THEY WANT FILL FORWISCONSIN: SAFE FACE MASKS.8:41:34 stylistic shot(áSOTá)GARY GOLDBERG/PROMATION INC.8:23:41 how did you discoverthere was a need for goodquality masks?

I couldn't findthem8:24:20 oh order onlineand then all the sudden afteryou place the order oh it willship in august22well thatdoesn't do us any goodOWNERGARY GOLDBERG PLANS TO MAKENEARLY 800-THOUSAND FACE MASKSA MONTH.8:37:47 nats rattle8:27:51 you've added six fulltime positions?

Wereinterviewing right now this isday #2 of set upEACH ONE WILLBE HAND INSPECTED.

THIS WILLBE A FIRST FOR THE FAMILY-OWNED BUSINESS.8:48:05 eatsputting in ear pieces 8:24:40its difficult its an art andfinding the materials is eventougher THEY FOUND A U-SMANUFACTURERTHAT MAKES THEHIGHEST QUALITY BACTERIALFILTRATION INSIDE EACH MASK.8:31:27 its all about howtight the weaving is toactuallyfilter down to onemicron level so this materialis very hard to come by now inthe us8:49:04 masks doneTHEYHOPE TO SELL TO PEOPLE WHONEED THE MOSTPROTECTION FROM COVID-19 INOUR STATE, INCLUDING THOSELIVING AND WORKING IN HARD-HITMILWAUKEE COUNTY.8:33:14 youcan breathe a lot betterbecause its a quality THEYPLAN TO THE NEXT 24 MONTHS, ORUNTIL THIS PANDEMIC IS OVER.REBOUND RUNDOWN:YOU CANPURCHASE MASKS AT PROMATION'SWEBSITE WISCONSINMASK.comA50-pack runs 50 dollars.

Checkfor sales.HIGHEST PRIORITYWILL GO TO WISCONSINBUSINESSES.

JULIA FELLO TMJ4NEWS.TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THECOMPANY AND ORDER MASKS, HEADTO THIS STORY AT TMJ4-DOT-COMSLASH REBOUND AND CLICK ONGETTING BACK TO W