Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Damon Dash dismisses Kim Kardashian West's concerns for Kanye West's mental health
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Damon Dash dismisses Kim Kardashian West's concerns for Kanye West's mental health

Damon Dash dismisses Kim Kardashian West's concerns for Kanye West's mental health

Damon Dash has dismissed Kim Kardashian West's concerns over Kanye West's mental health saying the rapper is "a little tired but happy".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Damon Dash Damon Dash American music executive


Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Meek Mill addresses Kim Kardashian cheating accusations [Video]

Meek Mill addresses Kim Kardashian cheating accusations

Meek Mill has fired back at allegations that he had an affair with Kanye West's wife, Kim Kardashian.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Kim Kardashian defends Kanye amid alleged bipolar breakdown [Video]

Kim Kardashian defends Kanye amid alleged bipolar breakdown

Kim Kardashian West has broken her silence on her husband Kanye’s latest antics after the rapper disparaged her in a bizarre Twitter attack and she is now speaking out about what appears to many to be the latest episode in West's ongoing bipolar battle.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Try To Resist Ridiculing People With Mental Illness--Even Celebrities [Video]

Try To Resist Ridiculing People With Mental Illness--Even Celebrities

High-profile celebrities such as Kanye West and Britney Spears have been in the news lately, with much speculation about their mental health. According to HuffPost, while it's natural to be fascinated by unusual or outrageous behavior, it's important to not let mental illness be a subject of ridicule. Whether you're aware of it or not, mental health issues are invisible illnesses that can affect anyone, including friends, family, and Instagram followers.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:51Published

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion for West [Video]

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion for West

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bi-polar disorder. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Damon Dash dismisses Kim Kardashian West's concerns for Kanye West


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsTMZ.comBelfast Telegraph


Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Tried to Get Him Committed In Hospital

Kanye West has turned on his own family in the midst of what we're told is a major bipolar episode...
TMZ.com - Published

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Kanye West’s Explosive Twitter Meltdown

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Kanye West’s Explosive Twitter Meltdown Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out. The high-profile entertainer has broken her...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFOXNews.comMashable



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

50 Cent backs 'very understanding' Kim Kardashian West and takes a swipe at Kanye West [Video]

50 Cent backs 'very understanding' Kim Kardashian West and takes a swipe at Kanye West

Rapper 50 Cent has publicly voiced his support for Kim Kardashian West, saying she is being "very understanding" amid a number of Twitter rants by her husband Kanye West.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published
Kim Kardashian-West Opens Up About Kanye West's Mental Health, Bipolar Disorder [Video]

Kim Kardashian-West Opens Up About Kanye West's Mental Health, Bipolar Disorder

Kim Kardashian-West has come forward to talk about Kanye West's mental health. The TV personality is asking for compassion as her husband struggles with bipolar disorder; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published
Kim Kardashian West isn't planning to divorce Kanye West [Video]

Kim Kardashian West isn't planning to divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West is "not planning to divorce" Kanye West despite his recent Twitter rants against her, because she vowed to be "there for him" through everything.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published