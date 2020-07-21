Damon Dash dismisses Kim Kardashian West's concerns for Kanye West's mental health

Kim Kardashian West has broken her silence on her husband Kanye’s latest antics after the rapper disparaged her in a bizarre Twitter attack and she is now speaking out about what appears to many to be the latest episode in West's ongoing bipolar battle.
High-profile celebrities such as Kanye West and Britney Spears have been in the news lately, with much speculation about their mental health. According to HuffPost, while it's natural to be fascinated by unusual or outrageous behavior, it's important to not let mental illness be a subject of ridicule. Whether you're aware of it or not, mental health issues are invisible illnesses that can affect anyone, including friends, family, and Instagram followers.
Kim Kardashian-West has come forward to talk about Kanye West's mental health. The TV personality is asking for compassion as her husband struggles with bipolar disorder; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.