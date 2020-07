Protesters greet PM during Orkney visit

A small group of pro-independence protesters have gathered outside a cheese factory in Orkney during a visit by Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister made the visit as part of a larger trip to communicate the value of the Union to the coronavirus recovery plan.

Report by Connerv.

