West Brom fans react to their last gasp promotion to the Premier League
Dozens of West Brom fans celebrated their last gasp promotion to the Premier League outside the Hawthorns stadium in Birmingham.
Many fans expressed their delight as they clinched an automatic promotion spot with a 2-2 draw against QPR on July 22.
Hundreds attend Leeds United's controversial trophy parade after their promotionHundreds of Leeds United fans attended their team's controversial trophy parade outside Elland Road despite the club advising fans to stay away.
Footage filmed on July 22 shows the players and staff..
McAuley: West Brom do it the hard wayFormer West Brom defender Gareth McAuley reacts the his former club's promotion to the Premier League.
'Difficult for West Brom when fans arrived'West Brom were left with a difficult situation when fans arrives following their promotion to the Premier League, Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett reports.