West Brom fans react to their last gasp promotion to the Premier League
Duration: 02:35s
West Brom fans react to their last gasp promotion to the Premier League

West Brom fans react to their last gasp promotion to the Premier League

Dozens of West Brom fans celebrated their last gasp promotion to the Premier League outside the Hawthorns stadium in Birmingham.

Many fans expressed their delight as they clinched an automatic promotion spot with a 2-2 draw against QPR on July 22.

Leeds United: Fans gather at Elland Road to celebrate club's promotion to Premier League

West Brom's defeat by Huddersfield ensured Leeds returned to the top flight after a sixteen-year wait
Independent - Published

How the Premier League, Leeds & West Brom celebrated promotion

How the Premier League, Leeds & West Brom celebrated promotion Don't you know pump it up, West Brom are going up - Here's a round-up of how the likes of the Premier...
Walsall Advertiser - Published

Leeds fans make the same point as West Brom win promotion

Leeds fans make the same point as West Brom win promotion West Brom promotion: The Baggies could only manage a 2-2 draw with QPR, but it was enough to seal a...
Walsall Advertiser - Published


VitalWBA

Vital WBA 'Don't half do things the hard way' - These West Brom fans react to promotion confirmation #WBA… https://t.co/HfiKsaLx7G 8 hours ago

wbawwwiiillll

W I L L 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇭🇷 RT @LHatfield_Star: Cue the celebrations! Albion fans are taking to social media in their droves after seeing their side promoted to the P… 9 hours ago

LHatfield_Star

Luke Hatfield Cue the celebrations! Albion fans are taking to social media in their droves after seeing their side promoted to t… https://t.co/xRzB8NXU9J 19 hours ago

VitalQPR

Vital QPR 'Far too strong a team' - These QPR fans react as team news for West Brom game is revealed #QPR… https://t.co/9U2lJQakwM 22 hours ago

VitalWBA

Vital WBA 'Only took 45 games' - These West Brom fans react as team news for crucial QPR clash is confirmed #WBA… https://t.co/KgssRHLkzD 22 hours ago

VitalWBA

Vital WBA 'Great if we stay down' - Plenty of West Brom fans react to emerging transfer report #WBA https://t.co/L01P1y8U82 https://t.co/rFp9PBDlsg 1 day ago

VitalWBA

Vital WBA 'Good servant to the club' - These West Brom fans react as player appears to confirm his Baggies departure #WBA… https://t.co/discFcpePH 2 days ago

VitalWBA

Vital WBA 'Don't blow this opportunity' - These West Brom fans react to fresh promotion drama #WBA https://t.co/IOqhG8hnsn https://t.co/t2Zbz9rQnG 4 days ago


Hundreds attend Leeds United's controversial trophy parade after their promotion [Video]

Hundreds attend Leeds United's controversial trophy parade after their promotion

Hundreds of Leeds United fans attended their team's controversial trophy parade outside Elland Road despite the club advising fans to stay away. Footage filmed on July 22 shows the players and staff..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published
McAuley: West Brom do it the hard way [Video]

McAuley: West Brom do it the hard way

Former West Brom defender Gareth McAuley reacts the his former club's promotion to the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:14Published
'Difficult for West Brom when fans arrived' [Video]

'Difficult for West Brom when fans arrived'

West Brom were left with a difficult situation when fans arrives following their promotion to the Premier League, Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett reports.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:17Published