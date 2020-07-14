Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier League

|
West Bromwich Albion F.C. Association football club in England
Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team
West Brom promoted to Premier League with draw against QPRWest Bromwich Albion are promoted to the Premier League despite being held to a draw by QPR at The Hawthorns.
BBC News
Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League
Championship: Leeds United promoted to Premier League after 16-year absenceLeeds United are back in the Premier League after 16 years away as West Brom's defeat by Huddersfield seals promotion.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League title win outside Anfield despite warnings to stay awayLarge group of supporters defy police dispersal zone as team lifts trophy in empty stadium
Independent
Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy
Premier League club almost lost £1m to hackers - reportA Premier League club was close to losing £1 million during a transfer deal due to cyber hackers.
BBC News
The Hawthorns football stadium in West Bromwich, Sandwell, England
West Bromwich Albion promoted to Premier League after 2-2 draw with QPRWest Bromwich Albion are promoted to the Premier League despite being held to a draw by QPR at The Hawthorns.
BBC News
West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Fulham: Promotion chasers in stalemateWest Bromwich Albion and Fulham are involved in a stalemate at The Hawthorns, all but ending Fulham's chances of automatic promotion.
BBC News
