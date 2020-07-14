Global  
 

Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier League
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier League

Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier League

West Brom fans celebrate promotion back to the Premier League.

Fans gathered outside The Hawthorns, before they were allowed onto a section of the car park.

Players emerged into the other part of the car park to celebrate, before returning into the stadium when fans broke through the barrier.

West Bromwich Albion F.C. West Bromwich Albion F.C. Association football club in England

Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team [Video]

Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team

West Bromwich manager Slaven Bilic says he was as proud to be promoted to the Premier League with his current team as he was to manage his national team of Croatia for six years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

West Brom promoted to Premier League with draw against QPR

 West Bromwich Albion are promoted to the Premier League despite being held to a draw by QPR at The Hawthorns.
BBC News
Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League [Video]

Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League

Fans celebrated outside Elland Road after Leeds had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed after a 16-year absence.Second-placed West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night means Championship leaders Leeds are assured of a top-two finish with two games remaining.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Championship: Leeds United promoted to Premier League after 16-year absence

 Leeds United are back in the Premier League after 16 years away as West Brom's defeat by Huddersfield seals promotion.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League title win outside Anfield despite warnings to stay away

 Large group of supporters defy police dispersal zone as team lifts trophy in empty stadium
Independent
Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy [Video]

Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy

Liverpool fans watch fireworks lighting up the night sky outside Anfield as the Reds lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Premier League club almost lost £1m to hackers - report

 A Premier League club was close to losing £1 million during a transfer deal due to cyber hackers.
BBC News

The Hawthorns The Hawthorns football stadium in West Bromwich, Sandwell, England

West Bromwich Albion promoted to Premier League after 2-2 draw with QPR

 West Bromwich Albion are promoted to the Premier League despite being held to a draw by QPR at The Hawthorns.
BBC News

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Fulham: Promotion chasers in stalemate

 West Bromwich Albion and Fulham are involved in a stalemate at The Hawthorns, all but ending Fulham's chances of automatic promotion.
BBC News

Tweets about this

Michael21N

Michael RT @JuzaShannonII: Wait hold on. I left Sky Sports on here. They basically just demonised the fact Liverpool fans showed up at the ground… 2 hours ago

Dean_Man7

* Leeds had an open top bus, West Brom players went outside the ground to celebrate with the fans. But Liverpool can't do any of that 🤷‍♂️ 3 hours ago

UNiTYKepa1

Rhys 24x 999💔 RT @ExpressandStar: See all the photos from The Hawthorns where players joined West Brom fans after they gathered to celebrate the Baggies'… 4 hours ago

ExpressandStar

Express & Star See all the photos from The Hawthorns where players joined West Brom fans after they gathered to celebrate the Bagg… https://t.co/WwAZyZDGIc 4 hours ago

manonwire77

Absent States band @jameswilkins75 Leeds, West Brom are doing far far worse - Leeds had an actual open top bus!!! West Brom PLAYERS we… https://t.co/YlPRNwGW5k 4 hours ago

chickenkeev

Kev 19* Lmao just chilling watching sky. Lfc - Liverpool fans ignored guidelines and a dispersal order was issued. West b… https://t.co/0LNYQE4xF4 4 hours ago

Bragster77

Bragster77 Naughty of @SkySportsNews negative stereotyping Liverpool n Leeds fans for gathering outside the stadium to celebra… https://t.co/9OoEEfzLE8 5 hours ago

Si_Mondo2020

S͟I͟ M͟O͟N͟D͟O͟ @talkSPORT Same happen outside West Brom’s & Leeds Utds stadiums, Infact the players at both all went out to celebr… https://t.co/nW7AJ546Ao 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

'This is the one we all wanted' [Video]

'This is the one we all wanted'

Trent Alexander-Arnold says the Premier League title is the one the fans, players and the club all wanted.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:13Published
Bilic proud of promotion [Video]

Bilic proud of promotion

Slaven Bilic said he is extremely proud to guide West Brom back to the Premier League after the Baggies drew 2-2 draw with QPR on the final day of the Championship season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:36Published
Leeds streets littered with garbage after promotion celebrations [Video]

Leeds streets littered with garbage after promotion celebrations

A clean-up operation is underway in Leeds city centre due to the mess created by Leeds United fans who celebrated the club winning the Championship and promotion to the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:57Published