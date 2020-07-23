Taylor Swift Dropping Surprise Album 'Folklore'

ET Canada has everything you need to know about the singer's eighth studio album.

Swifties, prepare yourselves: Taylor Swift just announced that she's dropping a surprise new album called 'Folklore'.

Huge news! Taylor Swift has a surprise album, Folklore, out tonight!!!! “Most of the things I had...

Coming in as the best news so far for all ‘Swifties’, singer Taylor Swift is all set to drop her...

Taylor Swift just made a surprise announcement on Instagram. Like so many other people, she’s been...