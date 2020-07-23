Global  
 

Taylor Swift drops 'Cardigan' music video and new album 'Folklore'
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Taylor Swift drops 'Cardigan' music video and new album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift drops 'Cardigan' music video and new album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift has released her surprise new album 'Folklore' and admitted that "in isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result".

