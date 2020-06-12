Patrick Stewart jokes he is still learning Star Trek: Picard cast mates’ names

Sir Patrick Stewart joked he is still learning the names of his cast mates onStar Trek: Picard.

The venerated actor, who celebrated his 80th birthday lastweek, reprised his role as Jean-Luc Picard for the TV series earlier thisyear, the first time he had played the character since 2002 film Star Trek:Nemesis.