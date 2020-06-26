Tony Blair: Coronavirus will not be eliminated and we must learn to live with it

Coronavirus will not be eliminated and Britons must learn to live with it,Tony Blair warned as he urged the Government to focus on containment measuresto see the country through a second wave.

The former prime minister saidinfrastructure to stop the spread of the virus was critical as anothernational lockdown would not be possible, suggesting that people instead needto learn to live safely with the virus.