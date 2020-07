Not Waving But Drowning? Esper Struggles To Keep Trump From Endangering America

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has have served exactly one year in his role, but according to CNN, the last few months have been the toughest.

Defense officials say Esper has had to focus on preventing President Donald Trump from endangering national security or demoralizing military troops.

According to CNN, Esper's numerous conflicts with the Trump administration have begun to spill out in public.