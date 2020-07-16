Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National ConventionWASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention..
WorldNews
Trump to visit North Carolina, cite work on COVID-19 vaccineWASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina on Monday to tour a business that is participating in work on a..
WorldNews
‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’ Didn’t Mean What Trump Hoped It DidThe president said on Fox News that he had to remember those words as part of a test that he said demonstrated his mental acuity. But the test, the Montreal..
NYTimes.com
Not Waving But Drowning? Esper Struggles To Keep Trump From Endangering America
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44Published
Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party
Trump 'felt it was wrong' to host Fla. conventionPresident Donald Trump says he has scrubbed his planned Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a "flare-up" of the coronavirus...
USATODAY.com
Trump calls off GOP Convention events in FloridaPresident Donald Trump says he has called off next month's Republican Convention events in Jacksonville, Florida (July 23)
USATODAY.com
'I don't have what I need to keep our community safe' during RNC, Jacksonville sheriff saysThe Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will be unable to keep the Republican National Convention safe when it comes to the city next month, Sheriff Mike Williams said..
USATODAY.com
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Florida news reporter diagnosed with cancer after viewer spotted lump on air"A viewer emailed me," Victoria Price said. "She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too."
USATODAY.com
Coach wears mask for Spurs scrimmageSan Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, 71, wears a mask for his team's first scrimmage at the NBA bubble in Florida. (July 23)
USATODAY.com
Jacksonville, Florida Largest city in Florida
Republicans fear coronavirus will force scaling back Trump's Florida conventionCoronavirus concerns have sparked fear within GOP circles that convention festivities moved to Jacksonville may have to be vastly pared back.
USATODAY.com
North Carolina State in the southeastern United States
'The timing is right for reparations': Cities propose reparations amid nationwide unrestProvidence and Asheville, N.C., are addressing the role of slavery by considering reparations. Congress is also considering a reparations bill.
USATODAY.com
