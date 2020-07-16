Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention

US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night RepublicanNational Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination.

Mr Trump hadalready moved the convention’s public events out of North Carolina because ofvirus concerns.

But the spiking virus shifted south, too, and the plannedgathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health andpolitical risk.