Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention

Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention

US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night RepublicanNational Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination.

Mr Trump hadalready moved the convention’s public events out of North Carolina because ofvirus concerns.

But the spiking virus shifted south, too, and the plannedgathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health andpolitical risk.

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention..
Trump to visit North Carolina, cite work on COVID-19 vaccine

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina on Monday to tour a business that is participating in work on a COVID-19 vaccine.
'Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.' Didn't Mean What Trump Hoped It Did

 The president said on Fox News that he had to remember those words as part of a test that he said demonstrated his mental acuity. But the test, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, does not work that way.
Not Waving But Drowning? Esper Struggles To Keep Trump From Endangering America

Not Waving But Drowning? Esper Struggles To Keep Trump From Endangering America

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has served exactly one year in his role, but according to CNN, the last few months have been the toughest. Defense officials say Esper has had to focus on preventing President Donald Trump from endangering national security or demoralizing military troops. According to CNN, Esper's numerous conflicts with the Trump administration have begun to spill out in public.

Trump 'felt it was wrong' to host Fla. convention

 President Donald Trump says he has scrubbed his planned Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a "flare-up" of the coronavirus.
Trump calls off GOP Convention events in Florida

 President Donald Trump says he has called off next month's Republican Convention events in Jacksonville, Florida (July 23)
 
'I don't have what I need to keep our community safe' during RNC, Jacksonville sheriff says

 The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will be unable to keep the Republican National Convention safe when it comes to the city next month, Sheriff Mike Williams said.
Florida news reporter diagnosed with cancer after viewer spotted lump on air

 "A viewer emailed me," Victoria Price said. "She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too."
Coach wears mask for Spurs scrimmage

 San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, 71, wears a mask for his team's first scrimmage at the NBA bubble in Florida. (July 23)
 
Republicans fear coronavirus will force scaling back Trump's Florida convention

 Coronavirus concerns have sparked fear within GOP circles that convention festivities moved to Jacksonville may have to be vastly pared back.
'The timing is right for reparations': Cities propose reparations amid nationwide unrest

 Providence and Asheville, N.C., are addressing the role of slavery by considering reparations. Congress is also considering a reparations bill.
President Trump Calls Off Florida Segment of Republican National Convention, Citing Coronavirus 'Flare-Up'


Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Jacksonville Due to COVID-19 Spread

President Donald Trump announced he was canceling a portion of the upcoming Republican National Convention due to the spread of COVID-19 in Florida.
Trump, citing the coronavirus, cancels Florida portion of GOP convention

Bowing to threats posed by the coronavirus, President Donald Trump reversed course on Thursday and...
Donald Trump scraps Republican convention due to Covid surge in Florida

Donald Trump scraps Republican convention due to Covid surge in Florida

US President Donald Trump canceled the Jacksonville portion of the GOP convention. Trump said he took this decision in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Florida. The once in four-year convention of the Republican Party was scheduled to be held in Jacksonville from August 24-27.

CBS4's Jim DeFede Analyzes President Trump's Decision To Cancel Jacksonville Portion Of RNC

CBS4's Jim DeFede Analyzes President Trump's Decision To Cancel Jacksonville Portion Of RNC

President Trump called off the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville citing a "flare-up" of coronavirus.

Trump Pulls GOP Convention From Florida, Adjusts Stance on Schools Reopening

Trump Pulls GOP Convention From Florida, Adjusts Stance on Schools Reopening

Citing surging COVID-19 cases, the president announced he was canceling his acceptance speech event in Jacksonville. Natalie Brand reports from the White House. (7-23-20)

