Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya challenges Shankaracharya Swaroopanand for 'Shastrartha' over 'muhurat' of Ram Temple bhoomi poojan

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj of Ayodhya on July 24 reacted on the statement of Dwarka Sharada Peeth Pramukh Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand in which he raised questions over 'muhurat' for Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan.

He slammed Swaroopanand by terming him 'sycophant' of Congress party.

Paramhans said that if Swaroopanand wanted, the dispute of Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi would have ended during Congress's regime.

"If he says that the 'muhurat' is not 'shubh' then I challenge him for the debate, and if he fear of coming in Ayodhya then I will go to Kashi." Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand recently said that 'muhurat' for Ram Temple Bhoomi Poojan is not auspicious.