Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya challenges Shankaracharya Swaroopanand for 'Shastrartha' over 'muhurat' of Ram Temple bhoomi poojan
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya challenges Shankaracharya Swaroopanand for 'Shastrartha' over 'muhurat' of Ram Temple bhoomi poojan
Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj of Ayodhya on July 24 reacted on the statement of Dwarka Sharada Peeth Pramukh Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand in which he raised questions over 'muhurat' for Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan.
He slammed Swaroopanand by terming him 'sycophant' of Congress party.
Paramhans said that if Swaroopanand wanted, the dispute of Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi would have ended during Congress's regime.
"If he says that the 'muhurat' is not 'shubh' then I challenge him for the debate, and if he fear of coming in Ayodhya then I will go to Kashi." Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand recently said that 'muhurat' for Ram Temple Bhoomi Poojan is not auspicious.
The height of Ayodhya's grand Ram Temple will be increased by 20-feet from the previous design which was prepared in 1988, according to Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple.Now, Ram Temple's height would be 161-feet, earlier it was designed for141-feet. Two mandaps have also been added to the design."The earlier design was made in 1988, now over 30 years have passed and so the footfall will increase with time. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple so we thought its size should be increased. In view of this, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet," Nikhil Sompura told ANI here. He said that two mandaps' have been added to the design.
Religious leader Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati expressed his unhappiness over the timing of laying foundation stone of Ram Temple, calling it inauspicious. "We don't want any position or to be a trustee of the Ram Temple. We only want that the temple should be built properly and the foundation stone should be laid at the right time, but this is an 'ashubh ghadi' (inauspicious time)," said Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati.
For the first time in years, Mathura's famous Guru Purnima Fair has been cancelled due to COVID crisis. Temples in Mathura wore a deserted look. All shrines across country were shut to control the pace of coronavirus spread. Thousands of devotees, from all parts of country used to attend 'Mudia Mela'.
Drones were being used to spray insecticides on locusts' swarms as they reached Agra on June 30. Administration is on alert and warning has been given in the residential areas. People have been asked to follow guidelines issued by the government on locust attack. Agricultural Department, Assistant Director SN Singh, said, "Since 4 am the work is in progress and around 60% locusts have been killed. 4 drones were also used and now the swarm will move towards Bharatpur and Mathura."
Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati called the timing of the foundation laying of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya inauspicious. He also questioned the intent of the event on August 5, claiming that the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:43Published