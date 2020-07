'Allow assembly session or..': CM Ashok Gehlot threatens Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot threatened the Governor Kalraj Mishra saying he will not be responsible if people gherao the Raj Bhawan.

This as the CM asked the Governor to convene the state Assembly from Monday so he could prove his majority.

Gehlot's threat to the Governor came after the Rajasthan High Court ordered status quo in the disqualification notice served to Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs loyal to him.

