Public voice their concerns over a secondary wave of coronavirus

As life starts to get back to normal, members of the public speak openly on camera about their growing concerns around the Coronavirus.

From today [24/7] face masks in the UK have become mandatory in shops and people are turning a blind eye to the pandemic.

Reporter Daniel Harding looks into how life is getting back to normality.

Footage hears accounts from Dawn Emery, Spencer Cooper and Nick Charles.

"My worry is that since lockdown has eased, people are getting a bit complacent" said one member of the public, Dawn Emery.

Fears that we are too relaxed continue to grow.