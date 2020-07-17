Medical Experts Urge Another Shutdown As Coronavirus Cases Surpass 4 Million
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Medical Experts Urge Another Shutdown As Coronavirus Cases Surpass 4 Million
As the US hit a sobering 4 million cases of COVID-19 and the rising daily rate of confirmed cases and hospitalizations suggest the virus is far from under control, medical experts are urging political leaders to shut down the country and start over to contain the pandemic.
India on July 20 reported another highest spike in COVID cases, after seeing a rise of 40,425 new infections over the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to above 11 lakh as the confirmed cases stand at..