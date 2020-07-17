Global  
 

Medical Experts Urge Another Shutdown As Coronavirus Cases Surpass 4 Million
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:32s
As the US hit a sobering 4 million cases of COVID-19 and the rising daily rate of confirmed cases and hospitalizations suggest the virus is far from under control, medical experts are urging political leaders to shut down the country and start over to contain the pandemic.

Katie Johnston reports.

