Widow ‘immensely disappointed’ as tragic Pc’s killers acquitted of murder

Pc Andrew Harper’s widow said she was “immensely disappointed” after threeteenagers who dragged him to his death were cleared of his murder.

DriverHenry Long, 19, and his passengers Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18,still face years in jail for the manslaughter of the 28-year-old officer.