Several New Temporary Coronavirus Drive-Thru Test Sites Opened Friday
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:12s
Four out of five federally run coronavirus drive thru test sites opened Friday in Miami-Dade to help speed up test result times.

One site opening was delayed.

