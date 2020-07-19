CM Yogi meets members of Ram temple trust in Ayodhya

Rajasthan crisis: BSP issues whip, directs its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress in Assembly session



As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepens, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on July 26 has issued a whip to its 6 MLAs directing them to vote against Congress in any "No Confidence Motion" or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Session. National General Secretary of BSP Satish Chandra Mishra said that notices have been issued to six MLAs separately as well as collectively, stating that since BSP is a National Party, there cannot be any merger at the state level unless there is a merger of BSP at the national level. Notices have been issued to all six MLAs- R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar and Wajib Ali, who are elected to Rajasthan Assembly. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "Notices issued to the six MLAs separately as well as collectively, stating that since BSP is National Party, there cannot be any merger at the state level at the instance of six MLAs unless there is a merger of BSP at the national level. If they violate it, they will be disqualified."

