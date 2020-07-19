CM Yogi meets members of Ram temple trust in Ayodhya

|
Covid: Test children, elderly, pregnant women on priority, says UP CM to officialsUttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to test children, pregnant women and elderly for Covid-19 on priority. He stressed on..
IndiaTimes
UP CM should learn how to improve law and order from BSP: MayawatiThe law and order situation is worsening in Uttar Pradesh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath should learn how to keep the situation in control from the tenure of..
IndiaTimes
Sculptures, pillars get final touches for constructions of Ayodhya Ram Temple
UP CM Yogi conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas
Reports about time capsule being placed underground at Ram temple site are baseless: Champat RaiReports circulating in the media about a time capsule being placed beneath the site of the Ram temple, Ayodhya are baseless, said Champat Rai, general secretary..
IndiaTimes
Soil from Badrinath, water from Alaknanda River sent to Ayodhya for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony
ISI plotting terrorist attack in Ayodhya, J&K in August: Intel reportSources in intelligence agencies revealed on Tuesday that the ISI was training Lashkar and Jaish terrorists in Afghanistan to launch attacks in Jammu and..
DNA
Bhoomi pujan: Owaisi opposes Modi's 'participation'; VHP calls for celebrationsAIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible attendance to the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate new Supreme Court buidling in Mauritius on July 30Modi will jointly inaugurate with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on Thursday, July 30. The building has..
DNA
PM Narendra Modi, PM Pravind Jugnauth to jointly inaugurate Mauritius Supreme Court building on July 30
IndiaTimes
Government has taken comprehensive steps to reduce impact of pandemic: LS Speaker Om BirlaLok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the Modi government on Tuesday for its "comprehensive steps" in the fight against the coronavirus and said their results in..
IndiaTimes
Kidnappings on rise; fix deteriorating law and order: Priyanka to UP CM"Two days ago, a delegation of our party met the family. They are very worried and upset. They have written in a letter seeking help and strict directive to the..
IndiaTimes
Time capsule to be placed below Ayodhya temple“The capsule will be lowered 200 feet below the surface to ensure that there are no disputes in future,” Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member..
IndiaTimes
'Time capsule will be placed 2,000 ft under Ram Temple construction site': Trust Member
'Working on party supremo directions': Rajasthan BSP chief on whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test
Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress drops Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAsEarlier, the Rajasthan Governor had rejected Gehlot's request for calling an assembly session, citing reasons such as the petition involving rebel MLAs being..
DNA
Rajasthan crisis: BSP issues whip, directs its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress in Assembly session
Rajasthan crisis: BSP issues whip, directs its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress in Assembly sessionNotices have been issued to all six MLAs- - R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar and Wajib Ali, who are elected to Rajasthan Assembly.
DNA
