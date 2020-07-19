Global  
 

CM Yogi meets members of Ram temple trust in Ayodhya
CM Yogi meets members of Ram temple trust in Ayodhya

CM Yogi meets members of Ram temple trust in Ayodhya

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting with Ayodhya MP, MLAs and members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and local administration July 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 05.

The construction of temple will begin after foundation stone laying ceremony.

