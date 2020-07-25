Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McGrath live on the view
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
McGrath live on the view
story at 5:30p
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Racial equality is one of the issues senate candidate amy mcgrath says she wants to tackle... she spoke today live from georgetown on "the view"...telling the hosts senate majority leader mitch mcconnell has been in office too long.

2:17-2:40amy mcgrath: "people are saying,'hey, look around.

Things are not getting any better.'

This man has been in office 35 years.

Think about that.

35 years.

No one should be in office that long.

I just believe people want change and that's not a red or a blue thing to say.

A lot of people recognize that things are not getting done.

We're not moving in the right direction."

Mcgrath also said she doesn't look at everything through a political lens and she'd like the country to get back to electing leaders who come together to get things done.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Neena Gupta shares serene view from holiday home, says I don't want to leave

Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Sunday treated fans to a serene view from her Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand...
Mid-Day - Published

CardieX completes $2.5 million placement from new strategic investors

CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) has completed a $2.5 million placement at 3 cents per share with a 1 for 5...
Proactive Investors - Published

Scottish Premiership clubs can sell games on pay-per-view

Fans will be able to watch one-off Scottish Premiership games this season after the SPFL confirmed...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Guatemalan teacher pedals mobile school to children amid COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Guatemalan teacher pedals mobile school to children amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ixcoy tries to visit each of his students twice a week using a mop to measure the distance between him and the child.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
French mayor apologises for comparing modern-day police to WWII Vichy regime [Video]

French mayor apologises for comparing modern-day police to WWII Vichy regime

France's interior minister has called remarks comparing modern-day police to the Vichy regime "scandalous".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:09Published
Istanbul Convention: Poland's plan to quit domestic violence treaty causes concern [Video]

Istanbul Convention: Poland's plan to quit domestic violence treaty causes concern

Human rights experts are calling on Warsaw to change course – and on the European Union to toughen up.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:18Published