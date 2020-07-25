Holiday World Prepares For Statewide Mask Mandate

Story -- all new at 5.

On monday, governor eric holcomb's state wide mask mandate takes full affect, and places like holiday world are already preparing.

Since holiday world opened this summer, we've been encouraging social distancing throughout the experience.

We have ground markers and all of our cues, sign-age to remind people to stay socially distant and we do frequent announcements over our loud system as well to remind our guests.

Masks will be required for anyone that wants to enter the park starting monday for anyone over the age of 7.

We do recommend it for kids as well, 2 to 7 and there will be exceptions for people that have medical needs.

And if you don't have a mask or you forget it at home, holiday world has you covered.

So we highly recommend that our guests bring their own masks that they're comfortable wearing throughout the day and we will have options available at the gate we'll have dollar disposable masks available and the mask that i'm wearing today is available in our gift shops as well.

We recommend that our guests remain socially distanced from other parties, and they can feel free to have fun.

And if you would like to visit holiday world, you must purchase a ticket online for the day on which you plan to come.

Reporting in santa claus andrew garcia 44 news.