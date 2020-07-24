5-Year-Old Boy Among Latest COVID-19 Deaths In Dallas County
A 5-year-old boy with underlying health conditions was one of the latest coronavirus-related deaths in Dallas County.
Dallas 5-Year-Old Passes Away Due To COVID-19 And Underlying Health ConditionsThe child died in a hospital.
Topless Clubs, Cigar Bars Shut Down In New Dallas County Order Due To Not Wearing Masks During PandemicDallas County has issued a new order Friday shutting down sexually-oriented businesses like strip clubs as well as cigar bars, due to people not wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
