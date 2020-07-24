Global  
 

5-Year-Old Boy Among Latest COVID-19 Deaths In Dallas County
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:02s - Published
5-Year-Old Boy Among Latest COVID-19 Deaths In Dallas County

5-Year-Old Boy Among Latest COVID-19 Deaths In Dallas County

A 5-year-old boy with underlying health conditions was one of the latest coronavirus-related deaths in Dallas County.

