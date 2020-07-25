Pence Thanks Gov. Baker For 'Strong And Steady' Leadership During Coronavirus Pandemic

Keller @ Large: Despite Coronavirus Challenges, Gov. Baker's Approval Rating Remains Sky HighWBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller looks at a new survey that finds widespread approval for Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's coronavirus response.
Donald Trump's close aide infected with Covid; officials deny risk to PresidentA close aide of US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Robert O'Brien, national security advisor to the President of the United States of America is currently in 'self..
Vice President Mike Pence Makes Miami Stop Where COVID Vaccine Trials Are StartingCBS4's Ty Russell reports Pence visited the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine were researchers are enrolling 1,000 people in the next round of clinical trials.