Caleb Weather 7-25

CHRISTMAS IN JULY... BUT THANKGOODNESS...WE DIDNT SEE ANY OFTHOSE HOLIDAY TEMPS TODAY.IT WAS ANOTHER GREAT SUMMER DAYACROSS MID-MICHIGAN WITH LOTS OFSUNSHINETHANKS TO HIGH PRESSURE FIRMLYIN CONTROL.

AS WE MOVE THROUGHTHE OVERNIGHT HOURS INTOTOMORROW, THAT HIGH WILL BEGINTO MOVE OFF TO THE EAST AND ARETURN FLOW BEHIND IT WILL PUMPINCREASED HEAT AND HUMIDITY INTOTHE STATE.

TOMORROW WILL FEATUREA GOOD DEAL OF SUNSHINE, WHICHWILL HELP TEMPS CLIMB TOWARDSTHE90-DEGREE MARK.

THESE HIGH TEMPSCOMBINED WITH DEWPOINTSINCREASINGINTO THE 70S WILL CREATE ANOPPRESSIVE DAY FOR US WITH HEATINDICES APPROACHING100 DEGREES.

CLOUDS THICKEN UPLATE IN THE DAY TOMORROW AS ACOLD FRONT NEARS THEREGION AND SHOWERS ULTIMATELYARRIVE SUNDAY NIGHT.

THESESHOWERS AND PERHAPSSOME EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WILLENDURE THROUGH MONDAY MORNINGBEFORE THE FRONT PASSES THROUGHUSHERING DRIER AIR INTO THEREGION BY THEAFTERNOON.

THIS SETS UP A DRYAND SUNNY STRETCH OF WEATHERTHAT WILL THEN LASTTHROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THEWORKWEEK WITH SEASONABLE TEMPSINTHE LOW 80S.FORECAST:TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND MUGGY.LOW: 67 WIND: SSW 5-10 MPHSUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, HOT ANDHUMID.

BREEZY.

SLIGHT CHANCE FORA SHOWER LATE.HIGH: 90 WIND: SSW 10-15 G 20MPHMONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITHSCATTERED SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS LIKELY.

HIGH: 84LOW: 72TUESDAY: SUNNY SKIES AND MORECOMFORTABLE.

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH:82 LOW: 61THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 83LOW: 59FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 82LOW: 60SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 85LOW: 60TONIGHT'S PUMP PATROL PRICE IS1.87 AT THE CITGOIN LANSING