Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Maharashtra Traffic Police adds 10 ‘Gixxer 250 SF’ bikes to squad
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Watch: Maharashtra Traffic Police adds 10 ‘Gixxer 250 SF’ bikes to squad

Watch: Maharashtra Traffic Police adds 10 ‘Gixxer 250 SF’ bikes to squad

Maharashtra Traffic Police on Saturday received 10 advanced bikes under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign.

The sports bike 'Gixxer 250 SF' is equipped with a siren, blinker lights and other advance systems. "The bikes will be used to clear traffic in areas that witness high congestion.

They will also clear roads for ambulance, fire brigade & other police vehicles.

The advanced bikes will also be used for quicker response to complaints received on social media," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Mumbai.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant death: Cops look for flatmate as Bihar dy CM blames 'Bollywood mafia' [Video]

Sushant death: Cops look for flatmate as Bihar dy CM blames 'Bollywood mafia'

The chief of Bihar police commented on the progress in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that the probe team visiting Mumbai was yet to receive..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
'Missing' COVID-19 patient found dead inside well in Maharashtra's Washim [Video]

'Missing' COVID-19 patient found dead inside well in Maharashtra's Washim

Body of a missing COVID-19 patient was found inside a well at Washim on July 31, the police said. Police official Satish Patil said, "The patient had run away from COVID-19 centre here on July 29. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty breaks silence l Latest updates [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty breaks silence l Latest updates

Facing a probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty has now broken her silence over the allegations. She said that she has absolute faith in God and the country's judiciary. She..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published