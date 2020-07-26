Watch: Maharashtra Traffic Police adds 10 ‘Gixxer 250 SF’ bikes to squad

Maharashtra Traffic Police on Saturday received 10 advanced bikes under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign.

The sports bike 'Gixxer 250 SF' is equipped with a siren, blinker lights and other advance systems. "The bikes will be used to clear traffic in areas that witness high congestion.

They will also clear roads for ambulance, fire brigade & other police vehicles.

The advanced bikes will also be used for quicker response to complaints received on social media," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Mumbai.

