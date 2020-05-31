Hundreds of protesters gather in LA in solidarity with Portland protest

Protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles last night (July 25) to show support for the ongoing protests in Portland.

The group which was estimated to be a few hundred marched around the Civic centre entering the 101 freeway and making stops at the federal building and the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

At around 7 pm a few protesters were arrested at the federal courthouse building where reports state that objects were thrown at the police by protesters.

The arrestees may have been injured as they were transported by ambulance.

The protest then moved to City Hall and Grand Park.

At around 10 pm, police started towing cars that had been parked illegally in front of City Hall.