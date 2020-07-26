Global  
 

Kargil Vijay Diwas | 'Ready to take any step for nation's unity': Rajnath Singh
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:47s - Published
Kargil Vijay Diwas | 'Ready to take any step for nation's unity': Rajnath Singh

Nation is celebrating the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes at National War Memorial.

Rajnath Singh remembered sacrifices of Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War.

Kargil is not only a symbol of our self-respect but also a step taken against injustice, said Rajnath Singh while asserting that 'we are always ready to take any step for unity and sovereignty of the nation'.

He said that a soldier is above caste, religion and section.

"A soldier's only religion is his duty for the country.

Like soldiers, we all need to perform our duties as citizens honestly," Singh said.

MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs also paid tributes to the fallen soldiers who fought valiantly during Kargil War at National War Memorial.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said that we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999.

India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 every year.

Vijay Diwas marks the victory of Indian armed forces over Pakistan in 1999.

