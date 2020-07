ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. July 26, 2020 Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:40s - Published 13 seconds ago 6 a.m. forecast for July 26, 2020 San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PERSISTENT TROUGH OVER THEREGION YIELDS TO HIGHER PRESSUREALOFT.ONSHORE FLOW WILL CONTINUE TOSUPPORT A SLOWLY THINNING MARINELAYER OVER COASTAL AND WESTERNVALLEY AREAS WITH LESSEXTENSIVE NIGHT ANDMORNING LOW CLOUDS.HIGHS:COAST: 74 DEGREESINLAND: 85 DEGREESMOUNTAINS: 82 DEGREESDESERTS: 106 DEGREESFLORIDA.. SURPASSING NEW YORKWITH AMOUNT OF





