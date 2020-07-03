Global  
 

FDA Extends Use Of COVID-19 Test For People With No Symptoms
The Food and Drug Administration is allowing the continued use of a COVID-19 test for people who show no symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

According to Gizmodo, the FDA on Friday reissued an emergency use authorization for a test, which is produced by LabCorp.

The authorization allows asymptomatic individuals who do not have symptoms and have no reason to believe they may be infected get tested.

The test initially received FDA authorization in mid-March, but it was for use only in people suspected of having COVID-19.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the reauthorization was a step towards broad screening needed to reopen workplaces and schools.

