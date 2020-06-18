COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes

Florida hit a grim milestone on Saturday.

According to HuffPost, the state's count of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 exceeded that of New York's.

Nationwide, cases increased by 74,848, the second-highest daily count on record.

Total COVID-19 deaths in the country topped 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

New York chalked up an additional 750 cases for a total of 411,200 by the end of the day Friday, with a death toll of 33,600.

At the same time, Florida added 12,199 cases, totaling 414,511 cases and 5,894 deaths, dying from COVID-19 at a rate of about one person every 10 minutes.

Republican Gov.

Ron DeSantis says Florida has stabilized its number of cases is 'definitely trending in a better direction.'

Despite the surging number of cases, President Donald Trump and Gov.

DeSantis continue to push for children to head back to school in the fall.

More than 146,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and more than 4.1 million have been infected.