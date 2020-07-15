Trump says he won't throw ceremonial first pitch at Yankees game next month

U.S. President Donald Trump says he won't throw out ceremonial first pitch at New York Yankees game next month, just days after saying he would do so

Players clutched a black cloth that winded from the Nationals' first base line around to the Yankees on the third-base line.

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes The first two games see the Nationals hosting the Yankees, and the Dodgers squaring off against the Giants.

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks of the Yankees took a knee during the playing of the national anthem as silent protests continued across MLB.

President Donald Trump says "meetings on vaccines, the economy and much else" will keep him from taking the mound Aug. 15 at Yankee Stadium.

