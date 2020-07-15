Trump says he won't throw ceremonial first pitch at Yankees game next month

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:57Published
President Trump postpones plans to throw out first pitch at Yankee StadiumPresident Donald Trump says "meetings on vaccines, the economy and much else" will keep him from taking the mound Aug. 15 at Yankee Stadium.
USATODAY.com
Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
Twitter and Facebook become targets in Trump and Biden adsCHICAGO (AP) — Social media has become the target of a dueling attack ad campaign being waged online by the sitting president and his election rival. They're..
WorldNews
New York Yankees Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks kneel during national anthem as protests vary across MLBGiancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks of the Yankees took a knee during the playing of the national anthem as silent protests continued across MLB.
USATODAY.com
The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Yankees, Nationals players all kneel before national anthem in MLB openerPlayers clutched a black cloth that winded from the Nationals' first base line around to the Yankees on the third-base line.
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources