Trump says he won't throw ceremonial first pitch at Yankees game next month
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:32s - Published
U.S. President Donald Trump says he won't throw out ceremonial first pitch at New York Yankees game next month, just days after saying he would do so

Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases [Video]

Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases

[NFA] Florida on Sunday overtook New York in cases of the novel coronavirus, behind only California in the U.S. epidemic. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:57Published

President Trump postpones plans to throw out first pitch at Yankee Stadium

 President Donald Trump says "meetings on vaccines, the economy and much else" will keep him from taking the mound Aug. 15 at Yankee Stadium.
USATODAY.com
Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt [Video]

Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt

[NFA] Police said a protest turned into a riot in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, and demonstrators nationwide took to the streets in solidarity with racial justice activists opposed to federal intervention in their cities. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published

Twitter and Facebook become targets in Trump and Biden ads

 CHICAGO (AP) — Social media has become the target of a dueling attack ad campaign being waged online by the sitting president and his election rival. They're..
WorldNews

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks kneel during national anthem as protests vary across MLB

 Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks of the Yankees took a knee during the playing of the national anthem as silent protests continued across MLB.
USATODAY.com
The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes [Video]

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes

The first two games see the Nationals hosting the Yankees, and the Dodgers squaring off against the Giants.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Yankees, Nationals players all kneel before national anthem in MLB opener

 Players clutched a black cloth that winded from the Nationals' first base line around to the Yankees on the third-base line.
USATODAY.com

