Cape Coral testing site open 6 days a week for COVID-19 testing Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:25s - Published 5 minutes ago Cape Coral testing site open 6 days a week for COVID-19 testing The Chester Street Resource Center in Cape Coral is now open 6 days a week for COVID-19 testing. You do need a doctor's note and an appointment to get tested. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PRODUCE A SAFE, EFFECTIVEVACCINE FASTER.THIS MORNING, I’M COMING TO YOUYOU LIVE FROM THE CHESTER STREETRESOURCE CENTER -- A FREECOVID-19 TESTING SITE IN CAPECORAL, THAT’S NOW OPEN 6 DAYS OFTHE WEEK. IT’S OPEN MONDAYTHROUGH SATURDAY FROM 9-TO-2.THE LEE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH AND THE CITY OF CAPECORAL WERE HERE YESTERDAY,GIVING OUT FREE COVID-19 TESTS.THIS IS A DRIVE-UP TESTINGCENTER... AND ABOUT 400 TESTSWERE GIVEN YESTERDAY.CAPE CORAL FIRE DEPARTMENT’SBATTALION CHIEF SAYS IT TOOKSOME TIME TO GET THIS SITE UPAND RUNNING... BUT IT PROVIDAN IMPORTANT NEED TO THECOMMUNITY.we asked if we could get somefree tests and departmenthealth said sure and we kind ofworked on it together for about5weeks to make this happen."IT’S IMPORTANT TO REMEMEBER,ALTHOUGH THIS IS A FREECORONAVIRUS TESTING SITE... ADOCTOR’S NOTE IS NEEDED TO BETESTED HERE.TO GET A NOTE, YOU CAN CONTACTYOUR PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN,VISIT AN URGENT CARE... OR DO AVIRTUAL TELEHEALTH VISIT THROUGHLEE TELEHEALTH.ONCE AGAIN, THIS IS THE CHESTERSTREET RESOURCE CENTER... ANDTHEY ARE OPEN FOR TESTING MONDAYTHROUGH SATURDAY FROM NINE A-MTO TWO P-M. YOU DO HAVE TO MAKEAN APPOINTMENT TO GET TESTEDHERE.FOR MORE INFORMATION ON





