Wearing face masks 'does not lead to false sense of security'

World Health Organisation: Covid-19 is still accelerating
Robert O'Brien, key Trump adviser, 'tests positive for Covid-19'If confirmed, national security adviser Robert O'Brien will be the highest-ranking aide infected.
BBC News
Robert O'Brien, Donald Trump's national security adviser, tests positive for COVID-19The National Security Adviser is the highest-ranking Trump administration figure to test positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
Lalu Prasad tests negative for Covid-19; three of his attendants diagnosed positiveJailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, currently undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital for multiple ailments, has tested negative for Covid-19, a senior doctor at the..
IndiaTimes
