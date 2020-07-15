Wearing face masks 'does not lead to false sense of security'

Wearing face masks in public will not make people feel a false sense of security against Covid-19 , a new study has found.

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, currently undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital for multiple ailments, has tested negative for Covid-19, a senior doctor at the..

The National Security Adviser is the highest-ranking Trump administration figure to test positive for the coronavirus.

World Health Organisation: Covid-19 is still accelerating World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warnedthat despite six months passing since WHO declared Covid-19 a global healthcrisis, the virus is continuing to accelerate around the world.