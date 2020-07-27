Texas Man Held In Killing Of Teen Girl At Illegal Street Race
A Texas man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at the scene of an illegal street race in Hollywood during the weekend, Los Angeles police said.
Katie Johnston reports.
Texas Man Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting Death Of 17-Year-Old Girl At Hollywood Street RaceA Texas man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to a fatal shooting in Hollywood early Sunday morning that killed a 17-year-old girl. Katie Johnston reports.
