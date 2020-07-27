Global  
 

Texas Man Held In Killing Of Teen Girl At Illegal Street Race
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:28s
Texas Man Held In Killing Of Teen Girl At Illegal Street Race

A Texas man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at the scene of an illegal street race in Hollywood during the weekend, Los Angeles police said.

Katie Johnston reports.

