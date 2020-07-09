August 1st Planet Fitness to Enforce Guests and Members to Wear Face Masks at All Times!
Starting August 1st Planet Fitness will require both members and guests to wear face masks at all times in the gyms. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Cleaning up the debris from COVID-19 one block at a timeThe longer the COVID-19 pandemic lasts, the more mask and gloves we see on the streets. So one community-based group in Chicago is doing something about it."We're a neighborhood organization trying to..
Wearing mask cuts Covid-19 risk by 65 per centWearing a face mask could reduce your risk of catching Covid-19 by 65 percent.
Village trustees debate requiring facemasks in public in ShorewoodCommunity members and village trustees are still debating Wednesday night over if the village should have a mandatory face mask ordinance in place.