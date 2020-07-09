Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

August 1st Planet Fitness to Enforce Guests and Members to Wear Face Masks at All Times!
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:41s - Published
August 1st Planet Fitness to Enforce Guests and Members to Wear Face Masks at All Times!

August 1st Planet Fitness to Enforce Guests and Members to Wear Face Masks at All Times!

Starting August 1st Planet Fitness will require both members and guests to wear face masks at all times in the gyms. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cleaning up the debris from COVID-19 one block at a time [Video]

Cleaning up the debris from COVID-19 one block at a time

The longer the COVID-19 pandemic lasts, the more mask and gloves we see on the streets. So one community-based group in Chicago is doing something about it."We're a neighborhood organization trying to..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:34Published
Wearing mask cuts Covid-19 risk by 65 per cent [Video]

Wearing mask cuts Covid-19 risk by 65 per cent

Wearing a face mask could reduce your risk of catching Covid-19 by 65 percent.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Village trustees debate requiring facemasks in public in Shorewood [Video]

Village trustees debate requiring facemasks in public in Shorewood

Community members and village trustees are still debating Wednesday night over if the village should have a mandatory face mask ordinance in place.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:54Published