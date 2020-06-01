Global  
 

Planet Fitness To Require All Guests, Members Wear Masks At All Times
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:09s - Published
Planet Fitness To Require All Guests, Members Wear Masks At All Times
The rule will take effect inside all of its facilities on August 1.
