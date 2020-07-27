Truck Loses Strapped Bed in Intersection

Occurred on June 28, 2020 / USAInfo from Licensor: "I was riding in the passenger seat of my friends pickup, as we pulled in next to the bed guy at the intersection, I saw how poorly his bed was secured and told my buddy, 'Watch, I bet that’s gonna fly off.'

As the light turned green and my buddy started driving, I looked back and realized I was right, so I started recording right as the bed had been standing up in end for almost a full 3 seconds.

The bed then flew off and almost landed on the car behind him."