16 WAPT’s Troy Johnson on bridge when Congressman John Lewis crossed for final time

LEWIS CROSSED THE EDMUND PETTUSBRIDGEFOR THE FINAL TIMETHE SAME BRIDGE HE CROSSED WITHHUNDREDS OF MARCHERS 50 YEARSAGO --- ON A DATE NOW KNOWN ASBLOODYSUNDAY..TROY WHAT WAS THE MOOD THERE?

MEGAN, IT WAS A VERY SPECIAL,AND HISTORICMOMENT...SO MANY PEOPLE YESTERDAY, DRAWN THE PLACE WHERE JOHN LEWIS, ANDMANY OTHERS MARCHED AND BLED INTHE FIGHT FOR EQUALITY INAMERICA ON THAT BLOOSUNDAY...MARCH 7TH, 1965..THERE WERE HUSHED TEARS AS THEHORSEDRAWN WAGON BEARING THE CASKETOF JOHN LEWIS MADE IT'S WAY FROMHISTORIC BROWNCHAPEL AME CHURCH IN SELMA...THAT IS THE CHURCH WHERE THEORGANIZINGFOR THE VOTING RIGHTS MARCH TOMONGOMERHAPPENED..AND AS THE WAGON MADE IT'S WAYDOWN BROAD STREET TOWARDS THEEDMOND PETTUSBRIDGE...BETWEEN THE SINGING OFWE SHALLOVERCOME, AND KEEP YOUR EYES ONTHPRIZE...APPLAUSE, AND CHEERS OFWE'VE GOT ITFROM HERE, AND THANK YOU BROKEOUT...THANK YOU, FOR CONTINUING TOSACRIFICE, AND GET IN WHAT LEWISCALLGOOD TROUBLE' RIGHT UP UNTILTHE FINAL DAYSOF HIS LIFE...ANOTHER STRIKING MOMENT FOR MEWASSEEING ALABAMA STATE TROOPERS,AND SELMA POLICE OFFICERSSALUTING JOHN LEWIS'FLAG-DRAPPED CASKET AS IT BEGANTO CROSSTHE BRIDGE...THE SALUTE...A FITTING AND MUCHBETTRECEPTION FOR THE BOY FROMTROY, ALABAMA' ASDR. KING CALLED HIM, THAN THEONE HE GOT ON THAT BRIDGE WHEREHE NEARLY DIED 55YEARS AGO.BACK TO YOU IN THE STUDIO.