Reports Of Coronavirus Cases After Church Event
Alexis Scott went to Warrior Creek Baptist Church in Arab to find out how 40 people tested positive after a church event.

Districts have announced similar moves.

A lot of people spent the day talking about a church in north alabama that said 40 of its members tested positive for coronavirus!

Waay 31's alexis scott went to warrior creek baptist church in arab to find out how it happened.

There is no one here at the church.

And the phone number listed for warrior creek baptist is disconnected.

Already in ftp but, pastor daryl ross told a-l dot com the church held a revival last week and didn't force people to wear masks or stay socially distanced.

He claimed after the revival 40 members tested positive for coronavirus... including himself.

Ross told a-l dot com patient zero had no known symptoms ... but other members are experiencing fever... headaches and respiratory issues.

Not shot i called the alabama department of public health but was told it can't confirm if there are any positive cases at the church.

Local law enforcement didn't know anything about the revival or coronavirus tests.

Reporting in marshall county, alexis scott waay-31 news




